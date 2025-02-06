East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after disturbance at Community Centre

On February 4, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance that had taken place at a community centre on Ball Park Road in the community of Serpent River First Nation where two people had a verbal altercation. The conversation ended with one person threatening to use baseball bats the next time they met.

Officers later located the accused, and a subsequent query revealed that the individual was also wanted for another matter. Further investigation revealed that the accused was in violation of another condition and was found in the company of someone with whom they were not permitted to associate with. As a result, an arrest was made, and the accused was transported to the Blind River detachment.

Robert FOLZ, 41 years old from Serpent River First Nation was charged with:

Uttering threats-cause death or bodily harm

Failure to comply with release order-other than to attend court – three counts

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on February 5, 2025, and was remanded into custody.