CAMPBELL, Bruce Fraser

Passed away suddenly at his home on Monday January 20, 2025 at the age of 73.

Beloved husband of Maggie. Loving father of Selena Hennipman (Peter). Predeceased by his son Jack Campbell. He will be remembered by Maggie’s children Jennifer Astone (Michael) and Nickolas Hillenaar (Helene). Proud grandfather of Joshua, Talisen and Arissa. Son of the late Laura and John Campbell. Dear brother of Marc Campbell (Allison) and Laurie King (Kevin)

Predeceased by his sisters Karen Campbell and Jeanne Blanch (Perry) and his brother Ian Campbell. Son-in-law of Helen Gildner (late Howard). Brother-in-law of Heather Gildner (Roger). Bruce will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday February 22, 2025 at 2:00 pm at the École publique l’Escalade, 52 Winston Road, Wawa.

Thank you to the Wawa medical emergency staff for their efforts.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, ON 705-856-7340. www.kerryfuneralhome.ca