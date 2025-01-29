Nominations now being accepted for Clean North Awards

Nominations now being accepted for Clean North Awards recognizing green leaders in the Sault/Algoma

Know a local person or business who went the extra mile to help protect the environment in Sault Ste. Marie/Algoma District in 2024? Then consider nominating them for a Clean North Award. Individuals/businesses can also nominate themselves.

Deadline for nominations is noon on March 21, 2025. Nomination forms are at cleannorth.org/clean-north-awards.

Nominees/applicants should be those who best exemplify service to help keep our local environment and community clean and green through environmental action in 2024.

Previous recipients are not eligible. The categories:

Elementary Student Award — $100 (Sault Ste. Marie/Algoma elementary students)

(Sault Ste. Marie/Algoma elementary students) Secondary Student Award — $200 (Sault Ste. Marie/Algoma secondary students)

(Sault Ste. Marie/Algoma secondary students) Citizen Award — $200 (Sault Ste. Marie/Algoma residents age 18+)

(Sault Ste. Marie/Algoma residents age 18+) Business Award — framed citation (Sault Ste. Marie/Algoma businesses)

These awards are intended to:

promote local environmental success stories and initiatives

recognize environmental leaders within our community

provide financial support to environmental stewards

encourage young people to take an interest in environmental protection

improve awareness of ways to protect our local environment

inspire others to act to protect our land, air, and water

Since 2020, Clean North has given out 32 awards to students, citizens, and businesses. Check out our website to see past winners at: www.cleannorth.org

Clean North is a grassroots organization run by volunteers and funded through memberships and donations. They focus on promoting waste reduction, recycling, and sustainable living to foster a greener and healthier Sault and Algoma District.