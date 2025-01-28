East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Knife Call

On January 27, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person after a knife call in Blind River.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. the complainant notified police regarding a youth pulling a knife on another youth at an outside hockey rink on Indiana Avenue. Police later spoke to all involved and arrested one person. The knife was seized and there were no injuries sustained.

A 16-year-old from Blind River was charged with – Assault with a weapon.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 6, 2025.