Marathon OPP – Parking Lot Donuts lead to Stunt Charges

On the 24th of January 2025, shortly after 12:00 p.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon Detachment were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle doing donuts in a parking lot in the area of Jackson Crescent.

Through the investigation, a 20-year-old male of Marathon, Ontario has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with:

· Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt

The accused received an immediate 30-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-Day vehicle impoundment.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon at a later date.

