Blizzard Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) Continues

6:27 AM EST Monday 27 January 2025 Blizzard Warning in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park Blizzard conditions continue today. What: Hazardous blizzard conditions due to a combination of snow and blowing snow. Snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm. Strong wind gusts up to 80 km/h. When: This morning through this afternoon. Additional information: Blizzard conditions will continue into this afternoon. Conditions may be particularly dangerous as a sharp cold front moves through this afternoon which could produce near zero visibility in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow along with a sharp temperature drop. Travel along Highway 17 between Batchawana Bay and Wawa is expected to be very dangerous. Power outages are also likely. Travel is expected to be very difficult or impossible due to near-zero visibility. Road closures are possible. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

