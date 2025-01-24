Register now for the 70th Annual Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel

We are gearing up for the big event!

The 70th Annual Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel has 30 teams registered with room for just 1 more team!

Bonspiel date: March 21-23, 2025

Registration: $360 per team

Theme: The 70’s

Costume Parade: Friday night

Dinner & Dance: Saturday night

Guaranteed 3 games and whole lot of laughs and FUN!

We welcome our past curlers, new curlers, and out of town teams. Get in on the action and register soon!