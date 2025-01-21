Hwy 17 (Wawa to Whispering Pines Rd – Chippewa Falls) CLOSED

Highway 17 remains closed at this time, and the weather appears to be moving north. Montreal River Hill is now snow-covered with poor visibility, and the highway at Red Rock Lake is also snow covered.

The highway closure (south barricade has now moved north to Whispering Pines Road (Tilley Township) just south of the Chippewa River Restaurant and Store across from the Chippewa Falls.

The highway closure has been clarified. Highway 17 is closed from Wawa to the junction of Hwy 17 & Hwy 552, Goulais River.

Hwy 17 has been closed from Wawa to Goulais River due to weather.

For those still on the road – Hwy 17 is reduced to one lane in the Montreal River area due to a disabled tractor-trailer (12:44).