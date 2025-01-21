Extreme Cold Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) Ended

At 1:01 Tuesday, January 21st, the Extreme Cold Warning was cancelled by Environment Canada.

4:57 PM EST Saturday 18 January 2025

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park,

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

and areas shown to the right in bright red

A prolonged period of extreme cold conditions is expected to last into Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday for a few areas.

What: Wind chill values near minus 40.

When: This evening or overnight into Tuesday afternoon and possibly into Wednesday for a few areas.

Additional information: Unrelenting extreme cold conditions are expected to persist into Tuesday afternoon. Relief from extreme cold is expected to be limited even during the daytime hours when temperatures typically moderate. Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and colour change in fingers and toes. Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind-resistant. Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. Check on older family, friends, and neighbours. If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.