Extreme Cold Warning (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake) Ended

At 1:01 Tuesday, January 21st, the Extreme Cold Warning was cancelled by Environment Canada.

5:39 AM EST Monday 20 January 2025

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for: Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

A prolonged period of extreme cold is expected to last into Tuesday. It is currently -30C in Wawa.

What: Wind chill values minus 40 to minus 45.

When: Continuing into Tuesday afternoon.

Additional information: Unrelenting extreme cold conditions are expected to persist into Tuesday afternoon. Relief from extreme cold is expected to be limited even during the daytime hours when temperatures typically moderate.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and colour change in fingers and toes. Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.