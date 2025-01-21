Extreme Cold Warning (Agawa – Lake Superior Park) Ended

At 1:01 Tuesday, January 21st, the Extreme Cold Warning was cancelled by Environment Canada.

5:39 AM EST Monday 20 January 2025

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Extreme cold continues through Tuesday morning.

What: Wind chill values minus 40.

When: Continuing into Tuesday afternoon. Extreme cold may persist into Wednesday for some areas.

Additional information:

Relief from extreme cold is expected to be limited even during the daytime hours when temperatures typically moderate. Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant. Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.