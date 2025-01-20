Snow Squall Watch (Schreiber – Lake Superior Park)

4:14 PM EST Monday 20 January 2025

Snow Squall Watch in effect for: Schreiber – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls are possible beginning Tuesday afternoon.

What: Heavy lake effect snow with accumulations of 15 to 25 cm. Reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

When: Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

Additional information: Lake effect snow off Lake Superior is likely to affect the area Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Westerly or southwesterly winds gusting to 50 km/h may result in local blowing snow, especially for exposed areas near Lake Superior. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.