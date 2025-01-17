Let’s Curl in Style!

The 70th Annual Ladies Bonspiel is just around the corner, and we’re bringing the cool vibes of the 70s to Wawa from March 21-23! 🥌✨ Whether you’re sliding into action on the ice or dancing the night away, this event promises to be a blast!

Here’s what’s on deck:

Three Events Guaranteed – More games, more chances to shine!

Delicious Dinner – Enjoy a fantastic meal before the party begins.

70s-Themed Dance – Channel your inner 70s cool with stylish retro looks and moves.

Amazing Prizes – Play hard, win big, and leave with something special.

And so much FUN – You won’t want to miss a moment of this!

How to register:

Email [email protected] or pay via e-transfer to secure your spot.

Let’s celebrate 70 years of bonspiel greatness in style. See you there!