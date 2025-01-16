NW OPP – Reminders for Safe Winter Driving

With winter road maintenance in full swing, local plow operators are reporting an increase in dangerous driving behavior, including vehicles following too closely or attempting to pass plows while they operate in echelon formation.

Echelon formation allows plows to clear multiple lanes efficiently, ensuring safer travel for all motorists. However, drivers who attempt to pass or weave between plows put themselves, plow operators, and other road users at significant risk.

A leading cause of collisions that occur during the winter months is poor driving, not poor driving conditions. There is no excuse for dangerous or distracted driving. Road safety is everyone’s shared responsibility and should be a priority every time you get in the driver’s seat.

Key Reminders for Safe Winter Driving:

Drivers play an important role in keeping winter roads and highways safe. The winter months are a particularly important time to stay focused on the road, other vehicles and to eliminate all distractions.

Slow down, stay alert, and stay in control. These simple steps will go a long way in reducing the number of winter weather-related collisions on our roads.

Adjust your driving to current road and weather conditions. Leave extra space between vehicles, as stopping distances are more than double on snow or ice-covered roads.

All road users are reminded to be patient when encountering plows and to never attempt to pass when plows are working in formation. Give plows the space they need to clear the roads safely.

Above is an example photo of a vehicle dangerously attempting to navigate between plows during an echelon operation. This type of behavior creates significant hazards for everyone involved.

While officers will be out patrolling northern roadways, members of the public are also encouraged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-800-310-1122 if they observe a driver operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, be it a passenger vehicle, commercial motor vehicle, or snowmobile.