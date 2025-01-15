Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – January 15

Weather:

There is a Winter Weather Travel Advisory stretching from Marathon to Searchmont that will significant snowfall (10-15cm) beginning tonight and lasting through the night. Wawa-news anticipates that there will be road closures again due to a number of factors including the weather. Please be prepared for changing road conditions and closures.

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
    • Today – Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Local blowing snow this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this afternoon. High -5. Wind chill -19 this morning and -11 this afternoon.
    • Tonight – Snow and local blowing snow. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light before morning. Low -11. Wind chill -13 this evening and -19 overnight.
    • Thursday – Flurries ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light late in the afternoon. High -5. Wind chill -17 in the morning and -9 in the afternoon.
  • White River – Dubreuilville.
    • Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High -5. Wind chill -21 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Snow. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low -11. Wind chill near -16.
    • Thursday – Light snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -5. Wind chill -19 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget today is the Open House at the Regional Employment Help Centre – you are invited to visit from 11 am to 2 pm. Soup, Snacks and Light Refreshments will be provided.
  • Skywatchers who have been tracking the progress of Comet ATLAS will be glad to hear that it survived Monday’s close encounter with the sun, and has brightened to magnitude -2.5. As a result Comet ATLAS with its spectacular tail continues to be a photo-op in the sunset sky.

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*