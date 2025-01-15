Wednesday Morning News – January 15

Weather:

There is a Winter Weather Travel Advisory stretching from Marathon to Searchmont that will significant snowfall (10-15cm) beginning tonight and lasting through the night. Wawa-news anticipates that there will be road closures again due to a number of factors including the weather. Please be prepared for changing road conditions and closures.

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park. Today – Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Local blowing snow this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this afternoon. High -5. Wind chill -19 this morning and -11 this afternoon. Tonight – Snow and local blowing snow. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light before morning. Low -11. Wind chill -13 this evening and -19 overnight. Thursday – Flurries ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light late in the afternoon. High -5. Wind chill -17 in the morning and -9 in the afternoon.

White River – Dubreuilville. Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High -5. Wind chill -21 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low. Tonight – Snow. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low -11. Wind chill near -16. Thursday – Light snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -5. Wind chill -19 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon.



News Tidbits: