Men’s Curling Standings – January 14

Team Rank Wins GP
TERRIS, Tom 1 7 9
FAHRER, Tom 2 6 9
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 3 4 9
HALE, Ron 3 4 9
McCOY, Joe 3 4 9
MITRIKAS, Eric 3 4 9
TERRIS, Spencer 3 4 9
LESCHISHIN, Mark 8 3 9

Game Schedule for January 20th, 2025:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
MITRIKAS LESCHISHIN HAKE T. TERRIS
McCOY FAHRER BUMSTEAD S. SPENCER

 

