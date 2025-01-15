Men’s Curling Standings – January 14

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|7
|9
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|6
|9
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|3
|4
|9
|HALE, Ron
|3
|4
|9
|McCOY, Joe
|3
|4
|9
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|3
|4
|9
|TERRIS, Spencer
|3
|4
|9
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|8
|3
|9
Game Schedule for January 20th, 2025:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|MITRIKAS
|LESCHISHIN
|HAKE
|T. TERRIS
|McCOY
|FAHRER
|BUMSTEAD
|S. SPENCER
