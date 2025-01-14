Marathon OPP – Investigation continues in stolen MSV

The Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the public’s assistance in an ongoing investigation of a stolen motorized snow vehicle (MSV).

On January 10, 2025, just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the White Lake area. Police were advised that a motorized snow vehicle had been stolen, and another damaged.

The stolen MSV is described as a 2023 Black Ski-Doo Skandic 600Efi. Licence # 3AY951 (Ontario). Attached is a photo of from the Ski-Doo website, not of the actual MSV. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, you can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.