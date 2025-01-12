Schreiber OPP – Resolution continues into barricaded residence

The Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently on the scene of a situation involving an individual who is believed to be armed inside a residence.

On January 12, 2024 at approximately 1:20 a.m., the OPP received a report of an armed individual who had barricaded themselves inside a residence in Terrace Bay.

Officers have cordoned off the immediate area and are currently working to resolve the situation peacefully. The OPP has deployed the Emergency Response Team, and Canine to support these efforts. Crisis negotiators are working diligently to bring the situation to a safe conclusion. Our main priority is to resolve the situation safely with minimal impact to the surrounding community.

There is an increased police presence within Terrace Bay due to the ongoing incident. There is no threat to public safety at this time for the residents of Terrace Bay. We are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information that may aid in the resolution of this situation should immediately contact 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.