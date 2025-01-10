Winter weather travel advisory (White River – Dubreuilville)

9:36 AM EST Friday 10 January 2025

Continued…

5:02 AM EST Friday 10 January 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazards: Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm possible. Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing: Continuing through this afternoon.

Discussion: The heaviest snow is expected to fall this morning, before tapering to flurries later this afternoon. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.