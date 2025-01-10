East Algoma OPP – Driver arrested after trying to run over dog

On January 3, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an individual attempting to run over a dog with a vehicle on Oakridge Road in the community of Thessalon First Nation. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

On January 8, 2025, at approximately 2:00 p.m., police observed the same driver leaving a building on Main Street in the Town of Thessalon. Upon noticing the police, the accused fled on foot. With the assistance of the public the OPP were able to locate the individual on Water Street, resulting in an arrest.

Douglas RICHARD, 30 years-old from Thessalon First Nation was charged with:

Uttering Threats-damage or injure animal

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code – three counts

Failure to comply with release order-other than to attend court – five counts

Fail to comply with probation order

Drive while under suspension – two counts

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake at a later date.