Nipigon OPP – Impaired Driver Charged after Collision

Shortly before 2:00 pm on January 2, 2025 members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with assistance from the Lake Helen Police Service were notified of a collision between an all terrain vehicle (ATV) and a truck towing a large sign.

An off-duty Lake Helen Police Officer detained the driver and notified OPP. The truck had pulled onto Highway 11 from New Street in Lake Helen when it was struck from behind by the driver of the ATV.

As a result of the investigation, Brandon WAWIA, 26-years old, of Lake Helen First Nation has been criminally charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Assault Peace Officer

He was released with a future court date in the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling the non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.