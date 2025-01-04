Snow Squall Warning (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

Jan 4, 2025 at 06:21

Issued 5:17 AM EST Saturday 4 January 2025

Snow Squall Warning in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls continuing into Sunday.

Hazards: Locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 15 to 30 cm, with higher amounts possible. Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing: Continuing into Sunday morning.

Discussion: Local snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm are possible by Sunday, with higher amounts possible if snow squalls become stationary over one area. Snow squalls should diminish in intensity on Sunday morning. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Road closures are possible. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.