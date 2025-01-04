East Algoma OPP – Mischief Destroys and Damages Property Charges Laid

On January 2, 2025, at around 1:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report about an intoxicated individual who had left a residence on Shingwalk Street in Blind River and was reportedly heading to assault an unknown person.

Police located the intoxicated individual walking out of a driveway on East Street, within the Mississauga First Nation community. Officers arrested the individual and transported them to the Blind River detachment, where they were lodged until sober.

While at the detachment, police received a complaint about mischief in the area where the initial arrest took place. Upon investigation, they determined that the damages to items in the complainant’s front yard had been caused by the same person they had arrested earlier.

As a result, Sean CHIBLOW, 34 years-old from Mississauga First Nation was charged with: Mischief destroys and damages property (two counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 6, 2025.