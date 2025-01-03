SAH declares an outbreak of CPE on medical unit 3C – Visiting Hours Limited

On Jan. 1, 2025, Sault Area Hospital (SAH) declared an outbreak of Carbapenemase-Producing Enterobacteriaceae (CPE) on medical unit 3C.

As a result, SAH has limited visiting hours on 3C as follows:

Visitors – 1 to 8 p.m. daily

Visiting hours for essential caregivers remains unchanged – 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily

CPE are bacteria that are resistant to many antibiotics, including carbapenems, and are considered a type of superbug. CPE are usually found in the gut of people and are normally harmless. CPE can cause infection if they get into other parts of the body, such as the bloodstream, urinary tract, or wound. People with weakened immune systems are more at risk of developing an infection.

SAH has implemented a number of Infection Prevention and Control protocols and measures such as patient isolation, contact precautions, increased environmental cleaning, and limiting visiting hours.

3C visitor/essential caregiver information:

Clean your hands upon entry/exit

Check in at the nursing station before visiting and follow the direction of the healthcare providers

Wear PPE including mask, gloves and gown, as directed by healthcare providers

Do not use a patient’s washroom

Do not eat or drink in the patient’s room, while you are visiting

Do not visit if you have cold/flu symptoms

SAH is committed to ensuring patient safety. We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation. More information is available online.