Wednesday Morning News – January 1

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – Flurries ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2. Wind chill near -8.
    • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill near -11.
    • Thursday – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -13 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2. Wind chill near -8.
    • Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -9. Wind chill -6 this evening and -15 overnight.
    • Thursday – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -15 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon.

News Tidbits:

