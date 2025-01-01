Wednesday Morning News – January 1

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Flurries ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2. Wind chill near -8.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill near -11.
- Thursday – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -13 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2. Wind chill near -8.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -9. Wind chill -6 this evening and -15 overnight.
- Thursday – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -15 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon.
