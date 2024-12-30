East Algoma OPP – Theft Charges Laid

On December 26, 2024, at around 8:30 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an abandoned dump trailer that had been parked overnight near metal railway ties and appeared to be stuck on Green Lane Road east of the Town of Thessalon.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., officers arrived at the driveway of a railway business and observed a pick-up truck attempting to retrieve the trailer. Upon inspection, police discovered that the trailer, which was covered, contained a significant amount of cut metal railway ties. In the back of the pick-up truck, beneath a blanket, officers seized a 20-volt battery-powered grinder, black and yellow in color, equipped with a used cutoff wheel.

Michael SCHELL, 38 years-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Theft under $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession break in instruments

Dorothy MATTIEU, 29 years-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Theft under $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession break in instruments

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 6, 2025.