Marathon OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision

On December 21, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and passenger vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the CMV were transported to hospital by EMS to be treated for minor injuries.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

On the 22nd of December 2024 at 2:00 a.m. both lanes of Highway 17 were reopened.