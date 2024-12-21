East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges Laid after Collision

On December 14, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to a vehicle in the ditch near the junction of Highway 17 and 108. The driver of the black pickup truck was spoken to who exhibited signs of impairment. After further investigation, it was also learned that the driver was on previous release conditions not to communicate with or be around the passenger in the truck. The driver was subsequently arrested and charged and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Lorne Raymond AGAWA, 46-years-old, from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

Failure to comply with Undertaking – two counts

Dangerous operation

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

Fail to report accident

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 6, 2025.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.