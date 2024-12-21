East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after CDSA Warrant Executed in Elliot Lake

On December 17, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Dugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Farrell Crescent in Elliot Lake.
As a result of the warrant being executed, approximately 510 grams of suspected cocaine, almost 160 grams of suspected Fentanyl, approximately 1.4 grams Methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging materials, and numerous cell phones were seized.
The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, and uniform members were involved with the investigation.
Brett OTTAWAY, 27-years-old, of Toronto was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
- Possession of a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
The accused was also wanted by Toronto Police Service for three counts of failing to comply with release order. He was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on December 19, 2024.
