Project Atlas Stops $70M in Crypto Fraud, Freezes Millions in Stolen Funds

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Cyber-Enabled Fraud Team (CEFT) and its partners, through Project Atlas, have prevented more than $70 million in cryptocurrency from being stolen by cybercriminals and frozen over $24 million in fraudulent losses. Working with law enforcement partners around the globe, investigators have identified over 2,000 cryptocurrency wallet addresses linked to fraud victims across 14 countries, including Canada, the United States, Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Project Atlas was a victim-centred initiative focused on disrupting organized cryptocurrency fraud schemes and raising public awareness about cryptocurrency investment scams. The OPP thanks its partners for their critical support, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), National Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (NC3), United States Secret Service (USSS), Ottawa Police Service (OPS), Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and private-sector collaborators such as Chainalysis, Ndax, Shakepay and Coinbase.

“Cryptocurrency investment frauds continue to devastate victims in Ontario and around the world, with these crimes becoming more sophisticated each year. Those engaged in fraudulent activities use manipulative social media ads, professional-looking websites, social engineering and increasingly complex technology to deceive their targets. I am proud of Project Atlas as an OPP-led, proactive, victim-centred approach to fighting cybercrime. I urge everyone to learn about cryptocurrency investment frauds and share this knowledge with loved ones to help protect them. Together, we can reduce the impact of these crimes on our communities.” explains Mike Bickerton, Detective Superintendent, Director of Financial Crime Services, Anti-Rackets Branch, Cyber-Enabled Fraud Team (CEFT) & Serious Fraud Office, Ontario Provincial Police

Members of the public are encouraged to visit opp.ca/Atlas to learn more about cryptocurrency investment frauds and how to prevent becoming a victim.

Remember: If you have been a victim of fraud or suspect fraudulent activity, immediately report it to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, or online via the Fraud Reporting System.