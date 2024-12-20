Friday Morning News – December 20

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this afternoon. High -11. Wind chill -15 this morning and -24 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low -27. Wind chill -24 this evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Saturday – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -17. Wind chill -36 in the morning and -21 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Clearing this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High -15. Wind chill -22 this morning and -30 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low -29. Wind chill -36 this evening and -31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Saturday – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -19. Wind chill -34 in the morning and -23 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
-
The Hawk Junction Ice Fishing Draw tickets are back this season. Draw will be held March 8, 2025 at 5pm. Tickets are $10 each for a chance to win one of three prizes: $1,000, $300 and $200. Board members (Janice Parr, Jennifer McLaughlin, Dan North, Fern Panttila and Diedre Dupuis, and Heather Rainville) have tickets.
- The Soo got an awful lot of snow in their last snow storm – not just impacting streets and walkways, but roof of a building at the Soo Mill truss manufacturing plant on Sackville Road was damaged, and the partial collapse of a canopy on Algoma Steel property. We have been lucky so far in the Wawa area. We will have a white Christmas, and we don’t have to worry quite yet about shovelling roofs.
- Theodore Too, from Halifax, Nova Scotia partially sunk yesterday at an Ontario shipyard located in the Welland Canal. He’ll be craned out (stabilized and water already being pumped out) and pulled ashore.
