Friday Morning News – December 20

The Hawk Junction Ice Fishing Draw tickets are back this season. Draw will be held March 8, 2025 at 5pm. Tickets are $10 each for a chance to win one of three prizes: $1,000, $300 and $200. Board members (Janice Parr, Jennifer McLaughlin, Dan North, Fern Panttila and Diedre Dupuis, and Heather Rainville) have tickets.