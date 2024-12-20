East Algoma OPP – Echo Bay Driver charged with Impaired

A single vehicle collision on Highway 17 east of the city has resulted in impaired driving charges for one individual. On December 13, 2024, at approximately 7:44 p.m., officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police were conducting general patrol, when they observed a vehicle in the snowbank on Highway 17 in Garden River First Nation.

Further investigation determined the vehicle driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Joshua SZABO, 40 years-of-age, of Echo Bay was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 20, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.