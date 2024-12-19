Thursday Morning News – December 19

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -9. Wind chill -21 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Low -13. Wind chill -12 this evening and -21 overnight.
- Friday – A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of flurries early in the morning then sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. High -12. Wind chill -21 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -9. Wind chill -25 this morning and -12 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -19. Wind chill -15 this evening and -22 overnight.
- Friday – Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High -16. Wind chill near -26. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- The Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighter’s Annual Cash Draw Tickets are now available! The grand prize is $10,000 and there are two early bird draws of $1000 (Feb 14, 2025) and three $1000 with the grand prize draw at the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby. Tickets are available from your favourite firefighter.
- The Wawa Christmas Hampers are being delivered today. Please be home between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. They will not leave your hamper if there is nobody there.
