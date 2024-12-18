Winter weather travel advisory (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

7:41 AM EST Wednesday 18 December 2024

Weather Advisory in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazards: Locally heavy snowfall with accumulations of 5 to 10 cm. Poor visibility at times in heavy snow.

Timing: This morning.

Discussion: Heavy snow will taper to light flurries late this morning or early this afternoon. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.