Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Periods of snow ending early this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High -5. Wind chill -6 this morning and -16 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -20. Wind chill -14 this evening and -23 overnight.
- Thursday – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -9. Wind chill -24 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Periods of snow ending early this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this morning. Temperature falling to -13 this afternoon. Wind chill -10 this morning and -20 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -20. Wind chill near -24.
- Thursday – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill -24 in the morning and -14 in the afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- The Sault College Employment Services team is excited to announce the upcoming Sault College Annual Career Fair taking place on February 5, 2025, from 1-5 p.m. at Sault College.
-
Ornge and Confederation College announce an expansion of eligibility criteria for the Ornge Northern Air Ambulance Award to support students looking to study and work in Northern Ontario. The annual award includes up to 15 entrance grants of at least $1,000 each and up to 15 in-program awards of $1,500 each. Supported programs include Primary Care Paramedic, Advanced Care Paramedic, Aviation Flight Management, Aviation Technician – Aircraft Maintenance and Nursing programs. Bursary candidates must be Northern Ontario residents and/or identify as First Nation, Métis or Inuit.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – December 18 - December 18, 2024
- Plans historiques d’indemnisation des victimes du tabac en progression - December 18, 2024
- Historic Tobacco Compensation Plans Move Forward - December 18, 2024