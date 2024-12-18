Wednesday Morning News – December 18

Ornge and Confederation College announce an expansion of eligibility criteria for the Ornge Northern Air Ambulance Award to support students looking to study and work in Northern Ontario. The annual award includes up to 15 entrance grants of at least $1,000 each and up to 15 in-program awards of $1,500 each. Supported programs include Primary Care Paramedic, Advanced Care Paramedic, Aviation Flight Management, Aviation Technician – Aircraft Maintenance and Nursing programs. Bursary candidates must be Northern Ontario residents and/or identify as First Nation, Métis or Inuit.