Breaking News

SE OPP – Charges Laid Two Individuals using Fake Identification

On December 12, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., two people attempted to use false identification (ID) at a local business in the Town of Chapleau. The couple had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The next day on December 13, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the OPP located the suspects attempting to use false ID again at another business in the Town of Wawa. Police searched the suspects and seized 20 – 25 pieces of false identification each.

 

As a result of the investigation, Cynthia RACINE, age 41 of Lac Superior, Quebec, was charged with:

  • Identity Theft – obtain or possess another person’s identity information – twenty-one counts
  • Personation with Intent – intent to obtain property (identity fraud) – two counts
  • Possession of a forged document with intent

and, Stephane GALAREAU, age 48 of Laval, Quebec was charged with:

  • Identity Theft – obtain or possess another person’s identity information – twenty-five counts
  • Personation with Intent – intent to obtain property (identity fraud) – two counts
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order – five counts
  • Possession of a forged document with intent

Both accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sudbury on December 14, 2024.

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police
Latest posts by Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*