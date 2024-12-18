SE OPP – Charges Laid Two Individuals using Fake Identification

On December 12, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., two people attempted to use false identification (ID) at a local business in the Town of Chapleau. The couple had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The next day on December 13, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the OPP located the suspects attempting to use false ID again at another business in the Town of Wawa. Police searched the suspects and seized 20 – 25 pieces of false identification each.

As a result of the investigation, Cynthia RACINE, age 41 of Lac Superior, Quebec, was charged with:

Identity Theft – obtain or possess another person’s identity information – twenty-one counts

Personation with Intent – intent to obtain property (identity fraud) – two counts

Possession of a forged document with intent

and, Stephane GALAREAU, age 48 of Laval, Quebec was charged with:

Identity Theft – obtain or possess another person’s identity information – twenty-five counts

Personation with Intent – intent to obtain property (identity fraud) – two counts

Fail to Comply with Probation Order – five counts

Possession of a forged document with intent

Both accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sudbury on December 14, 2024.