On December 12, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., two people attempted to use false identification (ID) at a local business in the Town of Chapleau. The couple had fled the scene prior to police arrival.
The next day on December 13, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the OPP located the suspects attempting to use false ID again at another business in the Town of Wawa. Police searched the suspects and seized 20 – 25 pieces of false identification each.
As a result of the investigation, Cynthia RACINE, age 41 of Lac Superior, Quebec, was charged with:
- Identity Theft – obtain or possess another person’s identity information – twenty-one counts
- Personation with Intent – intent to obtain property (identity fraud) – two counts
- Possession of a forged document with intent
and, Stephane GALAREAU, age 48 of Laval, Quebec was charged with:
- Identity Theft – obtain or possess another person’s identity information – twenty-five counts
- Personation with Intent – intent to obtain property (identity fraud) – two counts
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order – five counts
- Possession of a forged document with intent
Both accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sudbury on December 14, 2024.
- SE OPP – Charges Laid Two Individuals using Fake Identification - December 18, 2024
