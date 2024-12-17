Tuesday Morning News – December 17

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Periods of snow ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this afternoon. Temperature falling to -3 this afternoon. Wind chill -7 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Periods of snow beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -4. Wind chill near -6.
- Wednesday – Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High -3. Wind chill -6 in the morning and -14 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Periods of snow ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. Temperature falling to -4 this afternoon. Wind chill -8 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Periods of snow beginning overnight. Wind up to 15km/h. Temperature steady near -7. Wind chill near -10.
- Wednesday – Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h. Temperature falling to -13 in the afternoon. Wind chill -10 in the morning and -21 in the afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- Jamie West, MPP for Sudbury and Labour critic for the Ontario NDP passed his Private Member’s Bill to officially recognize June 1 of each year as Injured Workers Day in Ontario. It has taken 41 years for this day to become officially recognized.
- Former Liberal prime minister Sir Wilfrid Laurier will be moved from the $5 bank bill to the next version of Canada’s $50 bill, and Terry Fox will grace the $5 bill.
