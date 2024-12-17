Thank You – Sir James Dunn Spaghetti Supper

On behalf of the Sir James Dunn community, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and helped make the Spaghetti Supper an incredibly successful event. Your participation and support made the evening truly memorable. Thanks to your generous contributions, we were able to purchase a new sound system for the school as well as put funds towards next year’s grade 7/8 Trip.

A special thank you goes out to the dedicated staff, students, and parent volunteers who worked behind the scenes to ensure the event ran smoothly. Your commitment and teamwork are greatly appreciated.

We would like to give a special mention to Richard Watson for his time and valuable contributions, and to Melanie Coe and the staff at the MMCC for their ongoing support and assistance in making the evening such a success. Finally, thank you to JJAM FM for their support in promoting the event.

We are also extremely proud of our Grade 6/7 Sir James Dunn students, who did a fantastic job serving our guests throughout the evening. Your dedication and enthusiasm were truly commendable.

A big thank you to Adam Bertrand for sharing your musical talents with us, adding a wonderful touch to the event. We would also like to acknowledge Cliff and Lorne Clement, as well as Dave Hall, for generously donating the supplies to create the centerpieces. They were the perfect addition to the tables, and we will use them for years to come.

Once again, thank you to everyone who made this event possible. Your generosity, time, and effort helped make the Spaghetti Supper a resounding success, and we are deeply grateful for your support.

Warm regards,

The Staff, Students & Families of SJD