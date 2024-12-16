Breaking News

Saturday’s Sunset over Michipicoten Bay

The view from the lookout over Michipicoten Bay was beautiful Saturday evening. Just visible on the horizon was Michipicoten Island. Looking to the left, one could just see the sun descending behind the ribbon clouds, and minutes later peeking below the cloud and just above the horizon lighting it on fire.

A beautiful sunset.

 

Brenda Stockton
