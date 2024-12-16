Monday Morning News – December 16

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Periods of rain or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature steady near +3.
- Tonight – Periods of rain or drizzle changing to periods of snow near midnight. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Fog patches dissipating this evening. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low -1. Wind chill -7 overnight.
- Tuesday – Periods of snow ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High +1. Wind chill -7 in the morning.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Periods of rain or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. Temperature steady near +3.
- Tonight – Periods of rain or drizzle changing to periods of snow near midnight. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Fog patches dissipating this evening. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low -2. Wind chill -7 overnight.
- Tuesday – Periods of snow ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -3. Wind chill near -8.
News Tidbits:
- Canada Post’s 55,000 picketing employees have been ordered back to work after Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board to do so. Operations will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17th.
