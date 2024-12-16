The 2024 Santa Parade was a resounding success. There were over 30 floats that made their way down Broadway and Mission Road to the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre where everyone could enjoy hot chocolate and a small campfire with Mayor and Council.
Thanks to Luc Berthiaume for the photography.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday’s Sunset over Michipicoten Bay - December 16, 2024
- 2024 Santa Parade - December 16, 2024
- Monday Morning News – December 16 - December 16, 2024