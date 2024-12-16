Breaking News

The 2024 Santa Parade was a resounding success. There were over 30 floats that made their way down Broadway and Mission Road to the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre where everyone could enjoy hot chocolate and a small campfire with Mayor and Council.

Thanks to Luc Berthiaume for the photography.

 

 

