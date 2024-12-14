Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – December 14

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High -5. Wind chill -27 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6 with temperature rising to -3 by morning. Wind chill -12 this evening.
    • Sunday – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of light snow or drizzle beginning in the morning. Risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill -5 in the morning.
    • White River – Dubreuilville.
      • Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon then light late this afternoon. High -5. Wind chill -27 this morning and -11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
      • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Temperature rising to -2 by morning. Wind chill near -11.
      • Sunday – Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or drizzle late in the morning and in the afternoon with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind south 20 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill -8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the exhibition games at the MMCC today
    • U9 Game 1 at 11:00 a.m., Game 2 at 1:30 p.m. The WMHA will play the Chapleau Huskies
    • U13 Game 1 at 1 p.m. and Game 2 at 3 p.m. The Wawa Mustangs will be playing the North Shore Hockey Club.
  • A perfect stocking stuffer… a Cross Country Ski Pass. Available as an individual or as a family pass at the MMCC Pro Shop
