Letter – Supporting your NCU banking needs during the temporary Wawa branch closure

Dear Member,

We are reaching out to you in light of yesterday’s tragic events at our Wawa branch. Our thoughts remain with our injured colleague, their family, and everyone impacted by this incident and our efforts are focused on providing support wherever possible.

Unfortunately, this event has caused us to temporarily close the Wawa branch.

As we work to reopen the Wawa branch, please note these alternative ways to help manage your day-to-day banking needs conveniently and securely:

Online Banking & Mobile App

Access your accounts 24/7 to:

Check balances and account history

Transfer funds between accounts

Pay bills and manage scheduled payments

Send or receive Interac® e-Transfers

Deposit cheques using the mobile app

If you are not already using online banking or our mobile app, please contact us at 1-866-413-7071, for assistance in setting up these services.

True North Hub

Our team is available to assist with transactions, deposits, account updates, and more.

Hub Hours of Operation:

Monday–Friday: 8:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday: Open until 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Call us at 1-866-413-7071, or book a virtual appointment at northerncu.com/book-appointment.

ATM Access Without Fees

While the Wawa branch ATM is unavailable, you can access your funds at any Exchange Network ATM.

During this time, we will reimburse any fees associated with foreign ATM usage.

We understand this closure may cause some inconvenience, and we appreciate your support and understanding during this time.

Thank you for being a valued member of the Northern Credit Union community.

Sincerely,

Richard Adam

President & CEO

Northern Credit Union