CUPW Denounces Government Intervention

Today (Decemer 13), the Union has learned that the Minister of Labour is using his powers under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to direct the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to determine whether Canada Post and CUPW can negotiate collective agreements in the near future.

The CIRB will hear from the parties as soon as possible. If the CIRB determines the parties cannot reach agreements, the CIRB will order the Union back to work.

The Union denounces in the strongest terms this assault on our constitutionally protected right to collectively bargain and to strike.

This order continues a deeply troubling pattern in which the government uses its arbitrary powers to let employers off the hook, drag their feet, and refuse to bargain in good faith with workers and their unions.

What we Know

This is a rapidly developing situation, and we have not had time to review all of the details.

Once we receive the order, we will review it and consider every available option moving forward.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Postal Workers