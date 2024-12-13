Hwy 17 (Wawa – Heyden) CLOSED

The highway remains closed at this time.

Just after midnight Highway 17 was closed between Wawa and the MTO Weight Scales at Heyden (Sault Ste. Marie) due to poor weather conditions. The radar image above shows significant snow squall streamers.

Motorists can take Hwy 129 (Thessalon) to Jct 291/Hwy 101, then Hwy 101 to Wawa and rejoin Hwy 17 there. Motorists should be aware that this is a 4-hour trip with no gas available after hours.