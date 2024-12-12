SE OPP Investigate Shooting at Northern Credit Union Wawa

Just before 11:00 a.m. OPP and EMS were called to the Northern Credit Union on Mission Road in Wawa with reports of a shooting. There are multiple officers on scene, and ambulance has taken one to hospital with serious injuries.
Wawa-news will update as more information is available. Wawa-news would advise that Wawa residents avoid the area.
