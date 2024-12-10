Invasive Phragmites Control Fund opens 2025 call for proposals

The Ontario Phragmites Action (OPA) program is pleased to announce the Invasive Phragmites Control Fund (IPCF) call for proposals. IPCF was made possible by an investment from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources. These funds will support local on-the-ground action on Phragmites and amplify and expand control activities as part of a provincial-scale, coordinated Phragmites program. Municipalities, conservation authorities, Indigenous communities, and other incorporated not-for-profit organizations are encouraged to apply.

“The Ontario government is investing $11 million over three years in the Invasive Phragmites Control Fund to help communities protect our environment and economy from the devastating impacts of this invasive species,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources. “I thank the Invasive Species Centre and the Nature Conservancy of Canada for delivering this funding to local organizations committed to the fight against Phragmites.”

“As we launch this round of the Invasive Phragmites Control Fund, we are taking another vital step toward protecting natural landscapes and preserving biodiversity,” says Colin Cassin, Executive Director of the Invasive Species Centre. “Through this Fund, we’re able to help provide communities with the resources they need to take meaningful action on invasive species.”

OPA works with many partners to address the threat of Phragmites australis (common reed), commonly referred to as Canada’s worst invasive plant. Phragmites is a perennial grass from Europe and is rapidly spread by seed and root fragments (rhizomes) carried by wind, waves, vehicles, heavy equipment, and people. Once established, Phragmites can grow into dense, single species stands that can degrade local environments including reducing biological diversity, impacting infrastructure, agriculture, recreation, tourism, and public safety.

Investing in a collaborative, sustained solution to Phragmites has positive impacts for natural ecosystems, the economy, and social wellbeing. An investment in Phragmites control pays dividends by avoiding the many costs of Phragmites to Ontario such as reduced agricultural production, reduced public access to water, increased flooding, increased roadside maintenance costs, and lost tourism revenue.

One of Ontario’s greatest assets in overcoming the challenges posed by Phragmites are the dedicated local champions that continue to drive progress against this invasive plant. Since 2022, IPCF has funded 71 projects across the province. These projects have involved mapping and developing collaborative plans to prevent and control invasive Phragmites, amplifying and expanding Phragmites control implementation, addressing the leading edge of Phragmites, and increasing collaboration and coordination, volunteer, and landowner participation and capacity.

Program Priorities

Phragmites Mapping, Monitoring and Planning

Phragmites Control Implementation

Phragmites Innovation

Projects can receive up to $50,000. Eligible applicants can visit www.invasivespeciescentre.ca/grants to apply. The Invasive Species Action Fund is also accepting applications for non-Phragmites invasive species projects in Ontario.