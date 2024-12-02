Operation Grace | Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund 2024

Operation Grace is here to help in the Wawa area this holiday season.

Grace means offering thanks and showing goodwill, and through Operation Grace, the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund is here to support families in need of some extra help this holiday season. If you or someone you know could use a little extra help, we invite you to apply for a holiday hamper filled with essentials to brighten the season.

Applications are open now until November 30, 2024. Deliveries will be made on December 19, 2024 (please ensure someone is available at home to receive your hamper).

Help will also be available at the food bank on Wednesdays, and at Iris Place on Mondays! You can also go to the employment office or Adsab and they will help!

Also we have a donation page too if you would like to donate! It would certainly so appreciated!