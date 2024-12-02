Monday Morning News – December 2

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today..Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this afternoon. High -3. Wind chill -13 this morning and -7 this afternoon.
- Tonight..Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -13. Wind chill -8 this evening and -6 overnight.
- Tuesday..Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries late in the morning and early afternoon. Flurries beginning in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -5. Wind chill -16 in the morning and -7 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today..Periods of light snow ending this morning then cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High -3. Wind chill -13 this morning and -7 this afternoon.
- Tonight..Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill -8 this evening and -16 overnight.
- Tuesday..Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -5. Wind chill -16 in the morning and -7 in the afternoon.
