Algoma District School Transportation – Delays Anticipated in SSM

All school related transportation will be running on Monday, December 2, 2024 but please anticipate delays due to the current road conditions in the Sault Ste. Marie area. City and township plowing crews have been working around the clock to get all roads cleared.

Notes :

If your road or turnaround has not been plowed, school bus service will be available at your nearest accessible corner.

Transportation is running as per normal schedule for: Central Algoma Schools (Echo Bay, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon) North Shore Schools (Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish) Northern Schools (Chapleau, Hornepayne, Wawa, White River)



We appreciate your patience and understanding during this challenging time!